Chiefs’ Mathieu, Clark active; Ravens without starting LT

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Unlike last week, when the Kansas City Chiefs had two starters inactive for the season opener, the defense will be at full strength for the Sunday Night Football showdown at the Baltimore Ravens.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu and defensive end Frank Clark were both sidelined for the Chiefs’ 33-29 win against the Cleveland Browns, but both are active for Week 2 — a 7:20 p.m. kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday Night Football, which can be seen on KSHB 41.

The Ravens aren’t so lucky.

Starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley will not play after missing practice all week with an ankle injury.

Patrick Mekari, a third-year tackle from the University of California-Berkeley, is the only backup listed on the Ravens' depth chart at either tackle spot. He joins Alejandro Villanueva, who struggled mightily in Baltimore's loss Monday at Las Vegas, as the bookends on the offensive line.

Veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith is sidelined. He also has an ankle injury, which limited him at practice throughout the week.

Linebacker Daelin Hayes (knee) also is inactive. He’s one of five Baltimore players listed as questionable for the game.

Wide receiver Devin Duvernay (groin) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (knee) were listed as questionable ahead of the game, but both are active for the game.

The Ravens ruled out defensive end Derek Wolfe after Friday’s practice, so he’s also inactive along with defensive tackle Broderick Washington.

The Chiefs’ inactives are cornerback Deandre Baker, defensive end Joshua Kaindoh, center Austin Blythe, guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and wide receiver Daurice Fountain.

None are surprises — especially Blythe and Duvernay-Tardif, who’ve been dealing with lingering injuries.

Kansas City doesn’t have any player on the roster listed with an injury designation for the game based on the official injury report .

Every active player on the roster was a full participant at practice Thursday and Friday.

The Chiefs will be without linebacker Willie Gay Jr., who was placed on injured reserve before the season and isn’t eligible to return until Week 4 or later.

Meanwhile, Baltimore has 15 players listed on injured reserve, including cornerback Chris Westry. He was added to IR earlier in the week.

Guard Tyre Phillips (knee); cornerbacks Marcus Peters (knee), Iman Marshall (knee) and Khalil Dorsey; wide receivers Miles Boykin (hamstring) and Rashod Bateman (groin); tight end Nick Boyle (knee); running backs Gus Edwards (knee), Justice Hill (Achilles) and J.K. Dobbins (knee); defensive tackles Xavier Kelly (Achilles) and Aaron Crawford; linebackers L.J. Fort (knee) and Otaro Akala also on IR.