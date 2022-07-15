Chiefs not expected to reach long-term extension with Orlando Brown Jr.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and 26-year old left tackle Orlando Brown appear unable to reach a long-term extension before the franchise tag deadline passes on Friday.

Teams have until 3:00 p.m. to reach a long-term extension with players that received the franchise tag designation before free agency began.

The team and Brown will have to wait on a long-term deal until the after the Chiefs final regular season game against the Las Vegas Raiders likely on January 7 or 8, when the final game date is determined.

Brown has yet to sign the franchise tag offer from Kansas City. He is not subject to any fines, nor is he obligated to report to training camp or to the team until he signs the franchise tag tender.

He is set to make nearly $16.7 million on the tag this season. He has until week ten to sign the tag before the 2022 season will not count as a credited year.

Mike Garofolo of NFL Network reported on Tuesday that Brown was looking to become one of the highest paid left tackles in the league.

That honor currently belongs to San Francisco 49ers soon to be 34-year old left tackle Trent Williams at $23.010 million average per year.

Behind him is 30-year old Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari at $23 million average per year.

Third on the list is 27-year old left tackle Laremy Tunsil of the Houston Texans at a $22 million average per year.

Ian Rapoport, also of NFL network, reported on Friday morning that the Chiefs offered more than Trent Williams average per year but "security and structure were the issues."

The Chiefs acquired Brown through a trade with the Baltimore Ravens in April of 2021.

Kansas City sent the Ravens a 2021 first round pick (No. 31 overall, a third round (No. 94th overall), fourth round (No. 136 overall) and a 2022 fifth round selection.

The Ravens sent Kansas City back a 2021 second round pick (No. 58th overall) and a 2022 sixth-round pick.

Kansas City used the 58th overall pick to select linebacker Nick Bolton.

The Ravens turned the picks into defensive end Odafe Oweh (No. 31st overall), offensive guard Ben Cleveland (No. 94th overall).

The team traded away the fourth round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for a 5th round selection and a 2022 fourth round selection.

Baltimore then took cornerback Shaun Wade (No. 160th overall). Baltimore traded the 2022 fifth round (No, 173rd overall) to the New York Giants.

While Kansas City traded the 2022 sixth-round pick (No. 191st overall) to the Minnesota Vikings for cornerback Mike Hughes during the 2021 season.

Brown made his third consecutive pro bowl this past season. He has started 58 career games through his four seasons in the league.

Chiefs veterans are set to report for training camp on Monday, July 25.

Training camp runs from July 25 through Aug. 18 for the portion in Saint Joseph, Missouri.

Brown can receive the entirety of his $16.7 million franchise tag tender if he signs before week one. The Chiefs will travel to Arizona to take on the Cardinals on Sept. 11.

—

