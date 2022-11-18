Chiefs OC says RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire remains in team's offensive plans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said Thursday RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire remains in the team's plans despite failing to receive a touch in the team's most recent win over Jacksonville.

Edwards-Helaire's performance in Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in which he tallied 19 touches for 92 yards and a touchdown, has been the high-water mark of the year.

"Clyde is the ultimate professional," Bieniemy said. "Clyde doesn't run away from anything. He's working his tail off, and on top of that, he's helping coach guys up."

Despite the lack of playing time for Edwards-Helaire, Bieniemy believes there is still enough time in the season, especially late in the year, for him to have an impact on the field.

"(All the team) understands that at any given time, anyone may be called upon to be great," Bieniemy said. "We're at that time of the year where injuries happen, so you may be called upon throughout the course of the game to define your greatness."

Among those who have seen action in place of Edwards-Helaire include 7th-round draft pick Isiah Pacheco.

The rise of Pacheco has led to speculation about Edwards-Helaire's future, but Bieniemy still believes he still has a place on the team, even if he isn't playing. Bieniemy praised Edwards-Helaire on how he has handled the last three weeks.

"When the opportunity presents itself, have you to be mentally and physically prepared for those moments and we stress that as a coaching staff," he said.

—