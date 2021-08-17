Chiefs offensive assistants Lewis, Bleymaier embrace new roles

Same faces, different places — the Kansas City Chiefs coaching staff has a new look in certain areas, but a familiar feel.

Greg Lewis served as wide receivers coach for the Chiefs for 2017 to 2020, but he switched position groups and now coaches running backs this season.

Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs running backs coach Greg Lewis

With 15 seasons of NFL experience under his belt — the majority of that time spent in the wide receivers room, including eight years playing wide receiver and five years as a wide receivers coach — Lewis said he doesn’t see the transition as a challenge, but rather that he brings a “different aspect” to the running back position.

“Obviously, I haven’t played running back,”Lewis said Tuesday after practice at training camp at Missouri Western State University. “But I understand football and I’ve been around great football players, great coaches, and I think I’m just going to bring some more insight to help them develop and help them be better as a group.”

Before ascending to become the Chiefs' offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy coached running backs from 2013 to 2017, which Lewis said can be helpful.

“EB is awesome and I’m going to lean on him," Lewis said. "Obviously, he’s done it at a high level and has been great at it.”

With Lewis shifting roles, Joe Bleymaier is now wide receivers’ coach.

Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs wide receivers coach Joe Bleymaier

For the past three seasons, Bleymaier has served as the pass game analyst and assistant quarterbacks coach, having previously worked as an offensive quality control coach from 2016-17.

Bleymaier said coaching wide receivers has been unique, but he appreciates having a resource with experience on the staff in Lewis.

“I go to him daily for questions, advice," Bleymaier said of Lewis. "Our guys go to him. I’m the new receiver coach, but we kind of just gained an extra receiver coach because Greg is still there, and the guys feel free to go talk to him as well. So, it’s been seamless at least for me.”