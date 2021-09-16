Watch
Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy is focused on Sunday's game, not the USC head coach position

KSHB 41 Sports
Kansas City Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy speaks to reporters on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.
Eric Bieniemy
Posted at 1:11 PM, Sep 16, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs coaching staff spoke to reporters Thursday ahead of Sunday's away game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Right out of the gate, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was asked about being a potential candidate for the head coaching position at the University of Southern California.

He responded that, if USC were to contact him today about the position, his mind is on other things.

"I am preparing for this team [the Chiefs] to play against the Baltimore Ravens," Bieniemy said. "I am where my feet are."

Bieniemy added that he can't answer questions about leaving the Chiefs for a head coaching position either for a college or an NFL team until the season is over. He said he's a driven, focused man who teaches his players not to let distractions seep in, so he will follow that example.

In January 2021, KSHB 41 Sports reported that Bieniemy interviewed with seven NFL teams for head coaching positions but was passed over.

