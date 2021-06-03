Chiefs offensive line builds chemistry

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs offensive line has a different look from Super Bowl LV.

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Lucas Niang — who opted out in 2020 — will return, and Andrew Wylieb will be back on the team, along with Mike Remmers re-signing.

Over the offseason, the Chiefs added Orlando Brown Jr., Joe Thuney, Kyle Long and Austin Blythe.

In this year’s draft, the Chiefs picked up center Creed Humphrey out of Oklahoma, and Tennessee's Trey Smith was the team’s final pick.

“It’s good to be out here and have these guys here because you start building that chemistry, that communication that you need as an offense," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said, "and I think we do a good job of learning and not making the same mistake twice."

Andy Heck, Chiefs offensive line coach, said he expects the line to be ready by the start of the season.

“Here’s the beautiful thing about all of the guys, they love football and they’re all top-notch people, hard workers," Heck said. "They come in everyday excited to work at their craft and come together and they like each other. They're having fun out there, so I think to expect that these guys to be able to come together and gel by early September, absolutely, that’d be my expectation."