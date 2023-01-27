Chiefs offer fans options to stay warm during AFC Championship Game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With temperatures forecasted to be below freezing for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, the Kansas City Chiefs are working to provide options for fans to stay warm.

The club says fans can carry in blankets, portable chargers and non-dry cell batteries to power heated apparel. Fans are asked to drape blankets over their shoulder and battery packs disconnected during the security screening process.

Outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the club plans to have red warming trailers near parking gates 3/4, 5 and 6, and inside Lots B, C, D, F and G.

Inside the stadium, the team will set up nine warming stations:



The bottom of each of the four Field Level spirals;

Near the Jim Beam and Crown Royal bars located on the Upper Level;

Near the Red Zones on the east and west sides of the Upper Level;

The team plans to convert the Season Ticket Member Kickoff Countdown tent into a warming zone after kickoff. All fans will be eligible to enter.

The team also plans to offer a cup of free hot chocolate to fans who pledge to be a designated driver at a Fans First booth.

The Chiefs will kickoff at 5:40 p.m. against the Cincinnati Bengals. You can tune in to KSHB 41 at 5 p.m. for pregame coverage right before the game.

