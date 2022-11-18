Chiefs' Orlando Brown Jr., Frank Clark giving back to community

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and defensive end Frank Clark are committed to the Kansas City community, on and off the field.

On Friday, the NFL Players Association announced Brown as the Community MVP of Week 11 .

Brown spent time at Children's Mercy Hospital on Nov. 9. During his visit, he chatted with patients and donated $50,000 to the hospital's Type 1 diabetes research center.

Diabetes is a cause near and dear to Brown as his father and his father's parents died from diabetic causes. Brown's little brother was also diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was in fifth grade.

“It is even more important to me that it is another avenue to raise awareness and highlight the importance of testing and education for Type 1 diabetes,” Brown said in a statement on the NFLPA's website.

Meanwhile, soon-to-return defensive end Clark had a Thanksgiving turkey drive Tuesday in conjunction with the Macedonia Baptist Church. Over 500 families participated in the event.

I want to personally thank Macedonia Baptist Church in Kansas City Missouri for allowing me to use your facilities for my turkey drive. Over 500 families picked up thanksgiving meals. Blessed is an understatement. — Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) November 15, 2022

This Sunday, the Chiefs go on the road to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

The game can be viewed on KSHB 41. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. with kickoff set for 7:20 p.m.

