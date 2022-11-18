Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Chiefs' Orlando Brown Jr., Frank Clark giving back to community

Chiefs Cardinals Football
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Rick Scuteri/AP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) celebrates his touchdown with Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown (57) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz.
Chiefs Cardinals Football
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55)
Posted at 11:39 AM, Nov 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-18 12:39:27-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and defensive end Frank Clark are committed to the Kansas City community, on and off the field.

On Friday, the NFL Players Association announced Brown as the Community MVP of Week 11.

Brown spent time at Children's Mercy Hospital on Nov. 9. During his visit, he chatted with patients and donated $50,000 to the hospital's Type 1 diabetes research center.

Diabetes is a cause near and dear to Brown as his father and his father's parents died from diabetic causes. Brown's little brother was also diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was in fifth grade.

“It is even more important to me that it is another avenue to raise awareness and highlight the importance of testing and education for Type 1 diabetes,” Brown said in a statement on the NFLPA's website.

Meanwhile, soon-to-return defensive end Clark had a Thanksgiving turkey drive Tuesday in conjunction with the Macedonia Baptist Church. Over 500 families participated in the event.

This Sunday, the Chiefs go on the road to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

The game can be viewed on KSHB 41. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. with kickoff set for 7:20 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Season of Hope