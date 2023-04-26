Chiefs, P Tommy Townsend reportedly reach contract deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs and punter Tommy Townsend reportedly reached a deal for a new contract Tuesday that will keep Townsend in Kansas City.

ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates reported Tuesday afternoon that the club and Townsend had re-signed with the club.

Townsend, 26, is coming off a 2022 season in which he earned first-team All Pro honors and was selected to the Pro Bowl. He averaged a career-best 50.4 yards over 53 punts in the 2022 season.

Since joining the Chiefs in 2020, Townsend has appeared in 49 regular season games and nine playoff games.

