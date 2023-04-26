Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Chiefs, P Tommy Townsend reportedly reach contract deal

Chiefs Raiders Football
Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend (5) walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Chiefs Raiders Football
Posted at 9:23 AM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26 10:23:54-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs and punter Tommy Townsend reportedly reached a deal for a new contract Tuesday that will keep Townsend in Kansas City.

ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates reported Tuesday afternoon that the club and Townsend had re-signed with the club.

Townsend, 26, is coming off a 2022 season in which he earned first-team All Pro honors and was selected to the Pro Bowl. He averaged a career-best 50.4 yards over 53 punts in the 2022 season.

Since joining the Chiefs in 2020, Townsend has appeared in 49 regular season games and nine playoff games.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Buy tickets to School Day now!