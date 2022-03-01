Chiefs partner with Dream Factory KC to grant Olathe girls' dream of touring GEHA Field

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and The Dream Factory of Greater Kansas City partnered up to surprise Cierra Eichinger.

Eichinger has been wheelchair bound for five years and is living each day with a heart condition.

It was her dream to visit GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, which became a reality on Tuesday.

The Chiefs hosted Eichinger and her parents for a tour of the stadium and a special surprise.

Eichinger was taken all over the facility, from the suites, the Chiefs Hall of Honor, to the 50 yard line.

It was inside the Chiefs locker room where Eichinger received the biggest surprise of all.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker surprised Eichinger with a custom Chiefs jersey and autographed football.

"I love giving back, I feel God's put me on this platform, the spotlight is kind of on me and I could easily not go out of my way and just stay in my own bubble," Butker said. "But I think we've got to give back, there's a lot of people that look up to us as professional athletes."

Cierra Eichinger was speechless which her mother, Tammie Eichinger, said never happens.

"That was priceless. I don't think I've ever seen my daughter not say something," Tammie Eichinger said. "She's always got something to say. That was the best part."

The Dream Factory KC is a volunteer based organization with a mission to grant dreams to local children ages 3-18, with a life threatening or chronic illness.

Eichinger turns 19 on Friday, March 4.