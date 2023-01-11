Chiefs partner with Mexican artist Tapy Quintero to release 'El Corrido de los Chiefs'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The legend of the Kanas City Chiefs is now being told through a Mexican corrido.

Ahead of another playoff run, the team partnered with regional Mexican artist Tapy Quintero to release "El Corrido de los Chiefs."

A corrido is a traditional Mexican music genre that focuses on storytelling. It originated in the 1800s during the Mexican War of Independence.

Quintero's corrido details the fear Kansas City often instills in opponents.

"Many people seem to worry of what it might happen," Quintero said in the song. "It’s been seen in the past who’s in charge over here."

It's not lost on Quintero who leads the charge for the Chiefs.

"Chiefs are the bosses and that’s been proven," the song says. "They have a great team — their leader is Mahomes. He wears number 15, red and white is the color. Travis Kelce plays his role."

—

