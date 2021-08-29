Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes earns top spot in ‘NFL Top 100’ player list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another accolade for Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City’s star quarterback was revealed as the number one player on NFL Network’s annual ‘Top 100 Players’ list, a survey voted on by active players.

“It’s an honor to be on that list,” the 2018 NFL MVP said Friday. “Especially when it’s voted on by players. It’s definitely a cool feeling.”

The Chiefs nabbed five spots on the list this season, including two inside the top five, with Travis Kelce earning the highest spot ever for a tight end at No. 5.

Fellow pass catcher Tyreek Hill was named the league’s 15th best player.

Defensive hybrid Chris Jones took note of his 34th place ranking on the list, clapping back on Twitter with a series of emojis.

Boisterous safety Tyrann Mathieu also seemed dismayed with his slot at 58. “Disrespect at an all time high,” the Badger tweeted just hours before the team's third preseason game.

Disrespect at all time high! — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) August 27, 2021

"I still think Chris Jones and Tyrann [Mathieu] deserve more respect,” Mahomes said of his slighted teammates. “You literally can’t block Chris and Tyrann is such a smart, great player."

Still, the future looks optimistic to Mahomes.

"Hopefully we can keep getting those guys up as their careers go on,” Mahomes said.