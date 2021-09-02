Watch
Chiefs place LB Willie Gay Jr. on IR with toe injury

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. runs during an NFL football training camp practice Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Willie Gay Jr.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have placed linebacker Willie Gay Jr. on injured reserve, a spokesperson confirmed to KSHB 41 Sports Thursday.

On Tuesday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Gay suffered a toe injury in the team's final preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Coming off an impressive training camp, Gay is expected to play a big role in his sophomore season.

Gay landing on the IR means he will be out for at least three games. Week 4 would potentially be Gay’s first game back when the Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles on the road Oct. 3.

