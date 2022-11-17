Chiefs place WR Mecole Hardman Jr. on injured reserve, out at least 4 weeks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. on injured reserve Thursday, the team announced.

Hardman missed last Sunday's win against Jacksonville with an abdomen injury .

Hardman was one of four players, including fellow receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness), who didn't practice Wednesday, according to the Chiefs' official injury report .

Valdes-Scantling returned Thursday in a limited capacity, but Smith-Schuster and cornerback Chris Lammons (concussion) remained sidelined again Thursday .

Hardman, a former 2019 second-round pick, has racked up 25 receptions for 297 yards and four touchdowns this season. He also had scored two more touchdowns rushing.

By rule, Hardman will need to spend at least the next four weeks on injured reserve, so he will miss a Sunday Night Football showdown at the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend as well as a home games Nov. 27 against the Los Angeles Rams followed by road games at Cincinnati and Denver.

The earliest Hardman, a fourth-year veteran is in the the final year of his rookie contract, would be eligible to return is a Dec. 18 game at the Houston Texans.