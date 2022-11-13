Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon will play against Jaguars

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Outside of Mecole Hardman Jr., who had been ruled out Friday , the usual suspects are inactive for the Kansas City Chiefs .

Hardman, a fourth-year wide receiver who ranks third on the Chiefs in receptions (25) and fourth in receiving yards (297) with six total touchdowns this season, is sidelined with an abdominal injury for the noon kickoff Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

His absence may create a bigger opportunity for newly-acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney, rookie Skyy Moore or veteran Justin Watson.

It also remains to be seen who will handle punt-return duties after Hardman replaced Moore as the primary returner last week when the Chiefs returned from the bye week.

The only other player Kansas City listed with a designation on its Week 10 injury report , running back Jerick McKinnon (shoulder/knee/hamstring), is active.

That means for the ninth-straight week, veteran running back Ronald Jones II is inactive.

Quarterback Shane Buechele, safety Nazeeh Johnson, defensive Joshua Kaindoh and offensive tackle Darian Kinnard also are inactive.

For Jacksonville, safety Rayshawn Jenkins (concussion) will play. He had been questionable and was the only Jaguars player with an injury designation.