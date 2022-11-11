Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman ruled out; RB Jerick McKinnon questionable for Sunday against the Jaguars

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen) has been officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Running back Jerick McKinnon is questionable. He is dealing with a variety of injuries , according to the team's Week 10 injury report released Friday.

Hardman has not practiced all week.

"It'll probably be a stretch for him to play," Head coach Andy Reid said during Friday's media availability.

Hardman is coming off his most productive stretch of the season, scoring five touchdowns in his last three games, including a three-touchdown performance in the team's rout of the San Francisco 49ers.

Hardman has totaled 25 catches for 297 yards and four receiving touchdowns, with two touchdowns on four rushing attempts so far this season.

The absence of Hardman could lead to increased opportunity for wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who was acquired via trade on Oct. 27. Toney played only nine offensive snaps in last week's 20-17 win over the Tennessee Titans.

