Mecole Hardman Jr. scores 3 TDs as Chiefs shrug off slow start, pound 49ers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the second time this season, the Kansas City Chiefs were coming off a loss.

Also for the second time, Patrick Mahomes and company had to go on the road fresh off a loss to face a recent Super Bowl foe.

Both times, Kansas City put together a dominant performance, hitting its bye week with a 44-23 comeback win Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, in a rematch of the Super Bowl LIV comeback win .

Mahomes finished 25 of 34 for 423 yards with three touchdowns, shaking off an interception on the game’s first drive and leading yet another comeback from a double-digit hole.

Facing one of the toughest defenses and best lines in the NFL, the Chiefs’ offensive line rose to the challenge, averaging more than 6 yards per carry and allowing only one sack in helping spoil Christian McCaffrey’s return to the Bay Area.

McCaffrey totaled 62 yards on 10 touches, but Mecole Hardman Jr. stole the show with three touchdowns, including the first two rushing touchdowns of his career.

San Francisco grabbed a quick 10-0 lead with help from a Chiefs turnover.

The 49ers marched down the field for a 30-yard field goal on the game’s opening drive.

The Chiefs’ opening drive ended with an interception after Mahomes tried to drive a third-down pass to Skyy Moore.

Cornerback Tashaun Gipson Jr. had the coverage and tipped the pass into the air for a diving Talanoa Hufanga to intercept.

It was the second straight game Mahomes was picked off on the first drive. He also was picked off on a throw to Moore on the final play in a Week 6 loss to Buffalo .

Four plays later, Garoppolo found Ray-Ray McCloud III for an 8-yard touchdown on the scramble drill and a double-digit lead.

“They didn’t get caught up in being down by 10 points and just kept playing,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said.

McCloud beat rookie cornerback Joshua Williams, who got his second career start with fellow rookie Trent McDuffie still on injured reserve and Rashad Fenton inactive for a second straight week with a hamstring injury.

But Kansas City had pulled in front by halftime and Williams was a big reason why.

Mecole Hardman Jr. scored twice — on an 8-yard pop pass from Mahomes and a 25-yard jet sweep for his first career rushing touchdown.

Robbie Gould added a 50-yard field goal between those Hardman scores, which put the Chiefs in front 14-13.

After a muffed punt by Moore gave the 49ers an extra possession late in the first half, Williams snagged his first career interception at the goal line.

Kansas City marched into field-goal range — and even had a touchdown erased by penalty — but Harrison Butker missed a 39-yard field goal in the closing minutes to keep it a one-point game.

Isaiah Pacheco returned the second-half’s opening kickoff 49 yards with another 15 added for a late hit out of bounds.

Three plays later, Clyde Edwards-Helaire dashed around the right end 16 yards untouched for a touchdown and a 21-13 lead.

San Francisco answered with a 49-yard field goal on its opening drive of the second half.

Aided by a 34-yard catch and run by Jerick McKinnon on a third-down screen, Mahomes’ 4-yard touchdown to Justin Watson provided Kansas City with its first double-digit lead.

A 15-yard touchdown to George Kittle early in the fourth quarter provided momentary drama before — and stop us if you’ve heard this before — the Chiefs rattled off three straight unanswered scores in the fourth quarter.

Hardman scored on a 3-yard run, Frank Clark clobbered Garoppolo for a safety and JuJu Smith-Schuster rumbled 45 yards for the back-breaking touchdown.

“Tough team, the 49ers, but we got the ‘dub,’” said Clark, who finished with 1 1/2 sacks, on social media .

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who had three catches for 111 yards, provided the final block 40 yards downfield on Smith-Schuster's TD.

Hardman finished four catches for 32 yards and two carries for 28 yards, while Smith-Schuster had seven receptions for 124 yards — his second consecutive 100-yard game.

Hardman became the first wide receiver in the Super Bowl era with two rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown in the same game — in Deebo Samuels’ home stadium.

Chris Jones finished with two sacks and a forced fumble, which Malik Herring recovered in the fourth quarter. Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. added eight tackles and a half-sack in his return from a four-game suspension.

Safety Juan Thornhill had a game-high 11 tackles and closed the game with an interception in the end zone, while Khalen Saunders and L’Jarius Sneed each added a half-sack.