Late touchdown lifts Bills past Chiefs as AFC’s top squads duel again

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If 13 seconds was too much time, surely 64 was plenty of time for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Of course, unlike the overtime AFC Divisional win nine months ago, it was going to take a touchdown to beat the Buffalo Bills in the rematch Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

It wasn’t meant to be.

Bills cornerback Taron Johnson intercepted Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with 51 seconds left after he was flushed from the pocket by a three-man rush and double-clutched on a pass intended for Skyy Moore, who had drawn two defenders.

Buffalo — whose season has ended each of the last two years with playoff losses at Kansas City, including a 42-36 overtime loss in January — trailed for much of the fourth quarter before Josh Allen found Dawson Knox on a comeback route to the sideline for a 14-yard touchdown with 1:04 remaining.

After a penalty on the first snap of the Chiefs’ potential game-winning drive, Mahomes threw the pick and the Bills ran out the clock for their second consecutive regular-season win at Kansas City.

Allen finished 27 of 40 for 329 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions, though he did lose a fumble, while Mahomes went 25 of 40 for 338 yards with two scores and two picks in the loss.

The high-powered Buffalo and Kansas City offenses mounted promising opening drives, which were short-circuited by red-zone turnovers.

The Bills’ 60-yard march with the opening kickoff when Josh Allen’s option pitch wound up on the ground for Chiefs linebacker Darius Harris to pounce upon.

Kansas City had a touchdown negated by an illegal-man-downfield penalty.

After Patrick Mahomes converted a fourth down with his legs, he got picked off in the end zone when Kaiir Elam outwrestled Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a high pass after a lengthy scramble drill.

Buffalo’s second drive netted a 39-yard field goal.

Kansas City’s second drive ended in the end zone on JuJu Smith-Schuster’s first touchdown of the season and first with the Chiefs.

Mahomes scrambled right, pump faked, pulled the ball and looked back to the left, throwing a dart to Smith-Schuster across the field.

Smith-Schuster, who snagged five passes for a team-high 113 yards, made cornerback Taron Johnson miss, spun off a tackle from cornerback Siran Neal and outran safety Damar Hamlin up the Kansas City sideline for the touchdown.

The Bills marched 72 yards on the ensuing drive to the Chiefs’ 3-yard line, but Harris tipped the second- and third-down passes and Allen bounced a fourth-down throw to Isaiah McKenzie for a turnover on downs.

Buffalo retook the lead in the closing seconds of the first half, picking on Kansas City rookie cornerback Joshua Williams for a 34-yard touchdown from Allen to Gabe Davis.

But the Bills left too much time once again.

Mahomes and company took the field with 12 seconds on the second-quarter clock, one fewer than the situation at the end of regulation in January’s AFC Divisional game.

The result was the same — Mahomes completed two passes, the second to tight end Travis Kelce, and Harrison Butker banged home a game-tying field goal.

Butker, who returned Sunday from a four-week absence with a sprained ankle, faced a tougher task, but he didn’t break a sweat in delivering a franchise-record 62-yard field goal.

Kelce finished with eight catches for 108 yards.

On the opening drive of the second half, Butker missed a 50-yard try. But after Buffalo and Kansas City traded third-quarter scores — Allen burned Williams again for a 17-yard score to Stefon Diggs and Mahomes hit Mecole Hardman Jr. for a 3-yard TD — the Chiefs went in front 20-17 when he connected from 44 yards out.

Diggs finished with 10 catches for 148 yards against a Kansas City secondary that was missing cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Rashad Fenton along with safety Bryan Cook.

Williams, who made his first-career NFL start, finished with nine tackles.