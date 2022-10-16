K Harrison Butker, DL Michael Danna officially active for Chiefs vs. Bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs’ special teams and defensive line got a shot in the arm Sunday with the return of kicker Harrison Butker and lineman Michael Danna from injury.

Butker had missed four straight games with an ankle injury after rolling his plant foot on a first-quarter kickoff in the season-opener Sept. 11 at Arizona.

Danna suffered a calf injury four days later in a Week 2 win against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 15.

Both are back for a much-hyped AFC Divisional rematch against the Buffalo Bills, which kicks off at 3:25 p.m. at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs had previously ruled out safety Bryan Cook (concussion), cornerback Rashad Fenton (hamstring) and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (torn ACL) on the official injury report after Friday’s practice .

Wharton subsequently got moved to injured reserve, allowing Kansas City to add cornerback DiCaprio Bootle to the active roster.

Bootle will suit against Buffalo.

Fenton and Cook will be inactive for the Chiefs along with running back Ronald Jones, quarterback Shane Buechele, defensive end Joshua Kaindoh, offensive tackle Darian Kinnard and defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth, who was signed to the active roster earlier in the week.

None of those players carried an injury designation into the game for Kansas City.

Stallworth being inactive leaves the Chiefs with only three defensive tackles — Chris Jones, Derrick Nnadi and Khalen Saunders — but Danna is a candidate to reduce inside, especially on pass-rush downs, to provide interior depth.

The Bills had previously ruled out wide receiver Jake Kumerow (ankle), who is inactive as expected, but defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring), who was questionable, will play.

The other Buffalo inactives are linebacker Baylon Spector, defensive end Brandin Bryant, running back Zack Moss and offensive lineman Justin Murray.