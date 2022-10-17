Chiefs’ Mahomes tips cap to Bills’ defense for game-deciding interception

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s become so common that the fans assembled inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium probably just expected it.

Mahomes Magic was coming after the Buffalo Bills left the Kansas City Chiefs with more than a minute on the clock Sunday.

But football isn’t a well-rehearsed and choreographed magic show. It’s more a violent and chaotic 60-minute contest of wills.

The Buffalo Bills got the better of Mahomes and company in the latest battle in the budding rivalry when Taron Johnson’s interception in the closing minute iced a 24-20 win .

On the game’s decisive play, the Bills only rushed three players, but defensive end Von Miller still forced Mahomes from the pocket.

“He’s a great player,” Mahomes said of Miller. “Anytime you add a great player like that, a Hall of Fame player, you have to account for them on every single play.”

Once Mahomes broke outside, linebacker Matt Milano, who was spying on Mahomes, charged forward and forced the Chiefs’ quarterback to make a rushed decision.

Milano’s presence prevented Mahomes from throwing the crossing route on time. By the time he double-clutched and fired the ball to rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore, Johnson drove on the route and stepped in front for the interception.

“I was running my shallow cross and didn’t see (Johnson) in my vision,” Moore said. “I tried to find space, but he made a good play on the ball.”

Cornerback Dane Jackson had the primary coverage, but Johnson had backpedaled into a zone and cut in front of Moore's route for the turnover.

"I told him that was one of the greatest plays that I have seen on the field," Bills safety Jordan Poyer said. "The situation, the moment — that was just a hell of a play for this team.”

All Mahomes could do was tip his proverbial cap.

“That’s a good defense,” Mahomes said. “That’s a good player (Johnson). You’re at the end of the game. You’re trying to press the issues and make some completions because you’ve got to score a touchdown. But he made a good play when it counted.”