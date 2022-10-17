Bills safety Jordan Poyer road trips to game with rib injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer had four tackles Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Impressed? Probably not, and understandably since 15 defensive players for the Chiefs and Bills totaled at least four tackles in Buffalo’s 24-20 win .

But how many were playing through a month-old rib injury?

An injury still bad enough that doctors cleared Poyer to play but not to fly due to the pressure changes that come with air travel?

To be on the field for the AFC Divisional rematch against the Chiefs, Poyer used a car service and road-tripped nearly 1,000 miles — a 15-hour journey — from Buffalo to Kansas City, according to NFL Network Reporter James Palmer.

I'm told #bills safety Jordan Poyer used a car service that drove him from Buffalo to Kansas City. He's also still not cleared even though he played in the game, so he's using the car service to get back to Buffalo as well. https://t.co/JnLQ4l2VFg — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 17, 2022

That’s also how Poyer planned to get home after the game.

Poyer missed last week’s home game against Pittsburgh after suffering the rib injury Oct. 2, diving for an interception in a win against Baltimore.

After the game, Poyer seemed pretty happy with his choice.

BIG DUBSSSSSS❗️❗️❗️❗️ — Jordan poyer (@J_poyer21) October 16, 2022

—