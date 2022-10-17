Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Bills safety Jordan Poyer road trips to game with rib injury

Poyer wasn’t cleared to fly, had 4 tackles in victory
Bills Chiefs Football
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Reed Hoffmann/AP
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is tackled by Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo.
Bills Chiefs Football
Posted at 9:12 PM, Oct 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-16 22:12:23-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer had four tackles Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Impressed? Probably not, and understandably since 15 defensive players for the Chiefs and Bills totaled at least four tackles in Buffalo’s 24-20 win.

But how many were playing through a month-old rib injury?

An injury still bad enough that doctors cleared Poyer to play but not to fly due to the pressure changes that come with air travel?

To be on the field for the AFC Divisional rematch against the Chiefs, Poyer used a car service and road-tripped nearly 1,000 miles — a 15-hour journey — from Buffalo to Kansas City, according to NFL Network Reporter James Palmer.

That’s also how Poyer planned to get home after the game.

Poyer missed last week’s home game against Pittsburgh after suffering the rib injury Oct. 2, diving for an interception in a win against Baltimore.

After the game, Poyer seemed pretty happy with his choice.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock