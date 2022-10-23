49ers RB Christian McCaffrey, DE Nick Bosa, CB Charvarius Ward to play vs. Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City will face a nearly full-strength and bolstered San Francisco squad Sunday afternoon at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

New 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, a former top-10 pick and Stanford University star acquitted via trade Thursday from Carolina, is active along with safety Talanoa Hufanga (concussion) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (groin), who were questionable on the final Week 7 injury report .

San Francisco will be without defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot/ankle), who was ruled out Friday, but defensive ends Nick Bosa (groin) and Drake Jackson (knee), left tackle Trent Williams (ankle), safety Jimmie Ward (hand) and right tackle Mike McGlinchey (calf) are all expected to play after kissing practice time earlier in the week.

Kansas City, which won the last meeting with the Niners with a fourth-quarter comeback in Super Bowl LIV, wasn’t as fortunate.

Cornerback Rashad Fenton (hamstring) was ruled out for the second consecutive week and defensive end Mike Danna (calf), who was questionable, is inactive .

But left guard Joe Thuney (ankle) will give it a go, so the Chiefs’ offensive line is at full strength against a stout Niners front seven.

Kansas City reportedly will give rookie Isiah Pacheco the start at running back, but the reshuffle didn’t include Ronald Jones II.

Jones, Fenton and Danna are inactive along with quarterback Shane Buechele, defensive back Nazeeh Johnson, defensive end Joshua Kaindoh and offensive lineman Darian Kinnard.

Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. returns from a four-game suspension. He was activated Saturday, but rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie (hamstring) will miss his sixth straight game.

The Chiefs designated McDuffie to return from injured reserve two weeks ago. He will have to be added to the 53-man roster after next week's bye or he reverts to IR for the rest of the season.

In addition to Armstead, San Francisco’s inactives are running back Jordan Mason, cornerback Dontae Johnson, defensive lineman Kemoko Turay, offensive lineman Nick Zakelj and tight end Tyler Kroft.

