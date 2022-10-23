REPORT: Chiefs rookie RB Isiah Pacheco expected to start against 49ers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs rookie runningback Isiah Pacheco is reportedly expected to start in the team's Sunday matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport says that Pacheco received first team reps this week is set to start in Sunday's game.

A backfield change: The #Chiefs gave rookie RB Isiah Pacheco first-team reps this week and he’s expected to start.



My story: https://t.co/Bggg5zdTD3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2022

Rapoport reports that Pacheco will replace RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire. He says that Edwards-Helaire is expected to keep a "key role" in the team's offense.

"As far as work ethic, works hard," said Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, when asked about Pacheco back in August. "As far as a tough runner who will try to find 4 1/2 yards, he checks that box.

Pacheco joined the Chiefs as a seventh-round draft pick from Rutgers.

