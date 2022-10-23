Watch Now
Sports

Actions

REPORT: Chiefs rookie RB Isiah Pacheco expected to start against 49ers

ISIAH PACHECO
Maddie Washburn / Chiefs.com
The Rutgers standout wore No. 10 as a freshman tailback, tallying 562 yards from scrimmage and three scores.
ISIAH PACHECO
Posted at 9:02 AM, Oct 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-23 10:02:41-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs rookie runningback Isiah Pacheco is reportedly expected to start in the team's Sunday matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport says that Pacheco received first team reps this week is set to start in Sunday's game.

Rapoport reports that Pacheco will replace RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire. He says that Edwards-Helaire is expected to keep a "key role" in the team's offense.

"As far as work ethic, works hard," said Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, when asked about Pacheco back in August. "As far as a tough runner who will try to find 4 1/2 yards, he checks that box.

Pacheco joined the Chiefs as a seventh-round draft pick from Rutgers.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock