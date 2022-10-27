Kansas City Chiefs acquire Giants WR Kadarius Toney for 2 draft picks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly bolstered their wide-receiver corps via trade Thursday, acquiring a former first-round pick with special-teams potential.

The Chiefs acquired New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney for a pair of draft picks, according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Trade: Chiefs trade their conditional 3rd-round pick and 6th-round pick to the Giants for WR Kadarius Toney, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2022

Kansas City reportedly is sending a conditional third-round pick, which the NFL granted after Chicago hired Ryan Poles as its general manager, and a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft in exchange for Toney.

After news of the trade broke, Toney tweeted his approval and saluted Chiefs fans.

CHIEFS KINGDOM BABYY❤️💛🙏🏽Thank You God https://t.co/TZoFUWkrlR — Kadarius Toney (@0fficialC2N) October 27, 2022

Toney, 23, was a first-round pick, No. 20 overall, in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Florida, but his transition to the league hasn't been smooth.

He clashed with former Giants coach Joe Judge almost immediately during his rookie season, finishing with only 39 receptions for 420 yards and no touchdowns while playing 10 games last season.

Toney has yet to find a role in new Giants coach Brian Daboll's system, snagging only two catches for 0 yards in two games this season. He has missed five straight games with a hamstring injury.

Former Chiefs QB coach Mike Kafka serves as New York's offensive coordinator this season.

With the Gators in 2020, Toney enjoyed a breakout senior season, catching 70 passes for 984 yards with with 10 touchdowns and adding 19 carries for 161 yards and a touchdown rushing.

He also emerged as a dangerous return specialist, including a punt return for a touchdown.

Now, Toney, who ran a 4.39 40-yard dash during the draft process, joins a group of Chiefs receivers that already includes Marquez Valdes-Scantling, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman Jr., Justin Watson and Skyy Moore.

Toney has two years remaining on his rookie contract. He'll count $3.7 million against the salary cap in 2023 and $4.4 million in 2024, according to Over the Cap .

The Chiefs also will have a fifth-year option on Toney's rookie deal, which would have to be exercised after the 2023 season.

Acquiring Toney provides Kansas City with insurance heading into an offseason in which Hardman and Smith-Schuster will be free agents and potentially in line for significant pay raises.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes seemed happy with the news, posting a gif of The Rock on Twitter:

Even after dealing away two picks, the Chiefs have plenty of selections on tap for the 2023 NFL Draft, which will take place in Kansas City.

General Manager Brett Veach still has a pick in each of the first three rounds as well as the fifth and seventh rounds along with two fourth- and two sixth-round picks. The additional picks come via Miami in the Tyreek Hill trade.

—