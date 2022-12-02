Chiefs players gear up for charity with My Cause, My Cleats

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs players are gearing up this week for charity as part of the NFL’s My Cause, My Cleats partnership.

On Friday, several cleats from several players were on display, with each one recognizing a charitable partnership.

For quarterback Patrick Mahomes, his gray Adidas cleats represent his work with the 15 and the Mahomes Foundation.

Twenty-four Chiefs players are listed as part of this year's collaboration. You can read more about their work on the NFL's website .

KSHB 41 reporter McKenzie Nelson captured several other cleats that were on display.

