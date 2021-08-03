Chiefs players glad to be back in pads, confident in new players

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs had their first padded practice on Tuesday at training camp.

Head coach Andy Reid said it was a good practice, and it was good to get see everyone working out.

"Good to get the guys in pads, I thought they worked hard." Reid said. "I thought their effort was where it needed to be and they challenged each other."

Wearing the pads allows players to be more physical, according to Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor.

"Whenever we're out here in jerseys and what not, that's not football," Okafor said. "Physicality is part of the game, physicality allows you to play."

Defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton also said he was glad to be back in pads, but that it always tests a player's fitness.

"I like to think I'm good in shape," Wharton said. "But when you put the pads on, it'll wake you up a little bit."

The players who spoke at a Chiefs news conference Tuesday also said the new players were fitting in well with the team.