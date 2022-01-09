Chiefs playoff run to start next weekend at home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will start their playoff run in the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend of the playoffs next weekend at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs locked in the No. 2 seed in the AFC after the Tennessee Titans clinched the top seed with a 28-25 win Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Both Tennessee and Kansas City finished with 12-5 records. The Titans earned the tiebreaker thanks to their 27-3 victory over the Chiefs in late October .

As of Sunday afternoon, the Chiefs’ first-round opponent remained up in the air, with several teams still in the running.

The Pittsburgh Steelers eliminated the Baltimore Ravens 16-13 in overtime. Barring a Sunday Night Football tie between AFC West foes Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders, the Steelers will be coming to Kansas City next weekend.

But in the event the Raiders and Chargers tie, both teams will make the playoffs, which would then eliminate the Steelers and send the Raiders to Kansas City for Super Wild Card Weekend.

The Sunday Night Football game will finish out the AFC playoff landscape.

This is a developing story and will be updated.