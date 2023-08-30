Chiefs practice squad: Who’s rejoining Kansas City after being cut

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With its 53-man roster set, the Kansas City Chiefs and the rest of the NFL started assembling their practice squads Wednesday ahead of the 2023 season.

NFL rules, which changed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, allow teams to keep up to 16 players on the practice squad. That can include up to six veteran players.

Teams can elevate as many as two players per week from the practice squad without adding them to the active roster.

A player can only be elevated three times during the regular season.

Kansas City lost one player, cornerback Kahlef Hailassie, to a waiver claim from Cleveland, but added cornerback Darius Rush, a fifth-round pick by Indianapolis last April, via waivers.

Adding Rush will require a corresponding move to clear space on the Chiefs’ 53-man roster.

Three players who were waived as injured — guard Jerome Carvin, linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi and wide receiver Nikko Remigio — went unclaimed and will remain with Kansas City unless an injury settlement is reached, which would make them a free agent.

The list of players returning to the Chiefs is filled with familiar names. Here’s the latest practice squad news:

1:06 p.m. | Linebacker Cole Christiansen will stick around again on the practice squad, according to Chiefs Digest’s Matt Derrick.

LB Cole Christiansen is returning to the Chiefs practice squad, per source. He spent last season on the club's practice squad and was elevated for the Buffalo game.



I can also confirm RB La'Mical Perine is signing with PS. @ByNateTaylor reported earlier he was expected back. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) August 30, 2023

12:25 p.m. | Running back La’Mical Perine and Deneric Prince will sign with the Chiefs’ practice squad along with tight end Matt Bushman and wide receiver Cornell Powell, according to The Athletic’s Nate Taylor.

Matt Bushman, Deneric Prince, La'Mical Perine, Cornell Powell & Deon Bush are all expected back on the Chiefs' practice squad, per source. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) August 30, 2023

Perine was a standout in training camp, including a scintillating 20-yard catch and run for a touchdown against Cleveland in the preseason finale.

Prince seemed to have positioned himself for a roster spot, earning a place atop the depth chart at kick returner during training camp, but the undrafted rookie from Tulsa started to struggle as camp wore on.

Bushman also shined in practice but struggled in preseason games, while Powell showed strides from the previous two camps but still hasn’t managed to crack the active roster.

12:23 p.m. | Kansas City is keeping Chukwuebuka “Jason” Godrick, who is part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program, around.

The Chiefs get a roster exemption for him, allowing them to keep up to 17 players on the practice squad, according to Chiefs Digest’s Matt Derrick.

12 p.m. | Veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton and veteran safety Deon Bush reportedly will return to the practice squad, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

