Chiefs proclaim Sept. 6 as Red Wednesday before regular-season kickoff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Citians eat, breathe and sleep Red Friday for nearly five months every season. But this year, a bonus Red Wednesday has been added to the calendar.

The Chiefs proclaimed Sept. 6 to be Red Wednesday due to the team’s regular-season kickoff Thursday, Sept. 7, against the Detroit Lions.

Per tradition, limited-edition flags will be sold and will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City.

The 10th annual flag will feature a design showcasing the team’s Super Bowl LVII victory. The official design will be released Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Once the design is released, an online presale will be held.

For fans quick enough to snag the swag, the flags cost $10 and ship for free. Starting Red Wednesday, flags can still be purchased online for $10, but fans must pay for shipping.

Starting Sept. 6, flags can be purchased for $5 at any of more than 135 participating McDonald’s in the KC and St. Joe areas. Hy-Vee, street corners and public locations

throughout the metro will also sell flags, per the Chiefs.

More than $4.5 million has been raised for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of KC in the past nine years that flags have been sold.

The Chiefs report additional Red Wednesday celebrations will be announced at a later date.

