Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

The punter was joined by Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end/linebacker Josh Allen for Week 9 AFC Players of the Week.

During Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, Townsend landed five of his six punts inside the 20-yard line, and he averaged 57 yards per punt, according to an NFL release.

Townsend previously earned Special Teams Player of the Week during Week 15 in 2020, and he is the first punter to ever earn the honor twice.

Townsend joins Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the 2021 AFC Players of the Week. Mahomes was named Offensive Player of the Week in the first week of the season.