Chiefs QB coach Kafka reportedly headed to New York Giants as OC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka could be heading east, according to a report from the NFL Network.

NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo said that the New York Giants are working to finalize a deal to hire Kafka, 34, as their offensive coordinator. Garafolo added that no deal is done, but said “that’s the way it’s headed.”

The #Giants are expected to hire #Chiefs QB coach Mike Kafka as their offensive coordinator, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Deal not done yet but that's the way it's headed. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 3, 2022

The Giants’ new coach, Brian Daboll, served as the Chiefs offensive coordinator under Romeo Crennel in 2012.

Kafka, a former NFL quarterback himself, has been with the team for the past five seasons.

Kafka joined the team as an offensive quality control coach in 2017 before being promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2018. He added the title of passing game coordinator in 2020.

During the last five seasons, Kafka has worked closely with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Kafka was widely viewed as a natural successor for offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, if and when he ever left Kansas City.

David Zalubowski/AP Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Mike Kafka during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Denver.

A Chicago native, Kafka was a fourth-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2010 out of Northwestern.

He spent two seasons playing under Andy Reid in Philadelphia during a six-year career as a journeyman backup QB.

Kafka also spent time with New England, Jacksonville, Tampa Bay, Minnesota, Tennessee and Cincinnati, but his only game appearances came in 2011 with the Eagles.