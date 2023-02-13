Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes aggravates ankle injury in Super Bowl LVII

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With 90 seconds left in the first half and the Kansas City Chiefs trailing by a touchdown, quarterback Patrick Mahomes came up gimpy.

Mahomes, who suffered a sprained right ankle in the AFC Divisional win against Jacksonville, struggled with limited mobility in an AFC Championship Game tussle with Cincinnati.

The two weeks off before Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles helped Mahomes’ recovery.

He looked loose, limber and mobile in pregame warmups and through much of the first half.

But trying to scramble from a collapsing pocket in the closing minutes of the second quarter, Eagles linebacker TJ Edwards rolled up Mahomes’ injured ankle on an open-field tackle.

Mahomes slowly got to his hands and knees then limped with visible pain on his face as he made his way to the sideline.

Once on the bench, Mahomes leaned back, still in visible pain, as trainers attended to the ankle.

It’s unclear if the re-aggravation of the high ankle sprain will impact Mahomes’ availability or mobility in the second half.

Charlie Riedel/AP Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) grimaces on the bench after an injury during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.

