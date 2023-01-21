Watch Now
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes questionable to return after 1st quarter ankle injury

Backup QB Chad Henne enters game
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs in the pocket against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 4:19 PM, Jan 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-21 17:32:42-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes injured his ankle toward the end of the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars and is questionable to return.

While completing a pass to tight end Blake Bell, a Jaguars player fell on Mahomes's right leg area. He could not put pressure on it, causing him to walk with a limp.

The Chiefs immediately called a timeout, but QB 15 went back into the game once play continued.

His limp was still noticeable on two straight run plays and a completed pass to tight end Travis Kelce to close the quarter.

During the first quarter break, Mahomes got his ankle taped up and tested it with a pass before running onto the field to start the second quarter.

The drive ended with a 50-yard field goal by kicker Harrison Butker.

Mahomes was taken to the locker room during the Jaguars' subsequent drive and replaced by backup quarterback Chad Henne after the Jaguars punted.

Mahomes later returned to the sideline, showing some clear emotion.

