Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes looks to keep winning in September

KASNAS CITY, Mo. — Say, do you remember Patrick Mahomes’ 10-0 record in September?

Seems there’s never a cloudy day in the ninth month of the year for the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback as a starter.

In those 10 games, Mahomes has averaged 34.4 points per game — throwing 32 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Even with the perfect record, Mahomes said he’s improved from the first start in 2018.

“I definitely feel more prepared now just because I have better grasp of the offense," Mahomes told reporters Wednesday. "I have a better grasp for what it takes to win football games and I understand you have to put in the work every single day of the week if you want to have a chance to win on Sundays."

The Chiefs are on a streak of 14 consecutive wins in September. Mahomes said the team’s tough training camp prepares them for the fast-paced NFL regular season.

“We know that if you lose a game in September it could cost you at the end of the season as far as seeding if you’re trying to get into the playoffs," Mahomes said. "We just stress the importance of knowing that we’re playing against really good football teams in the beginning of the year.”

Not only does Mahomes look to extend his perfect September, but also his touchdown streak. He currently has 25 consecutive games with a passing touchdown — the longest streak in franchise history and longest active streak in the NFL.

"I just want to win every single day. That’s what we were preaching on the first day of practice – I just guess you could say first real game week of practice for the Cleveland Browns. I’m going with the mindset that I can be the best me at practice so I’m preparing myself for Sunday.”

For the cherry on top of it all (or candle), Mahomes will celebrate his 26th birthday on Sept. 17.