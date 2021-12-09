Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes nominated for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been nominated for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

Each NFL team nominates a player for the award, and the Chiefs chose Mahomes, according to an NFL release.

The award is named after the founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers as well as a Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney Sr., and it was created in 2014.

"The award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition," the release said.

Last year's award recipient was Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who now plays for the Denver Broncos.

A panel of former NFL players will select eight finalists, four in the AFC and four in the NFC, and the finalists will be voted upon by current NFL players later this month.

"The winner of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award is determined by a vote of current NFL players. From the eight finalists, each team’s players will submit a consensus vote of their choice for the winner," the release said. "As in Pro Bowl voting, a team cannot vote for its own player."

The winner of the award will be announced as part of NFL Honors before Super Bowl LVI and will receive a $25,000 donation to the charity of his choice.