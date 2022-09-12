Watch Now
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes nominated for FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week after 5 touchdown performance

Voting is open until Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Ross D. Franklin/AP
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes talks at a news conference after an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Chiefs won 44-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 12:44 PM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 14:20:31-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a 360-yard, five-touchdown performance in a season-opening win against the Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is being recognized for his play.

Mahomes is one of three nominees for the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week award, along with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz.

Mahomes completed 30 of 39 attempts with no interceptions and finished with a 144.2 passer rating.

The Chiefs' star QB continues an impressive stretch of play in season openers, staying undefeated (5-0) with a flawless pass TD-INT ratio (18-0).

His competition for the award also had notable performances.

Herbert completed 26 of 34 attempts for 279 yards and three touchdowns for a 129.4 passer rating while Wentz completed 27 of 41 attempts for 313 yards and four touchdowns for a 101 passer rating.

All three nominees won in their respective match-ups.

There are many ways for fans to vote on the awards, including through the NFL's website, on the NFL's mobile app or via Twitter. Voting is open until Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Nominees for the Ground Player of the Week are Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift and Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb.

Through these awards, FedEx will make a $2,000 donation in the names of the winning quarterback and running back to Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Each donation will go towards needs-based scholarships.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

