Watch
Sports

Actions

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sets Arrowhead Stadium passing TD record

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, slips past Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Taco Charlton (98) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.
Steelers Chiefs Football
Posted at 7:36 PM, Dec 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-26 20:36:22-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It took a couple minutes for video-replay officials to review, but in the end, Mecole Hardman Jr.’s stop-and-start romp down the sideline gave Patrick Mahomes yet another record.

Late in the first half, Hardman caught a pass in the flats and turned the corner with help from a Tyreek Hill block.

Near the sideline, he hit the brakes and let safety Terrell Edmunds fly right by before powering through a Robert Spillane tackle to slip the ball over the top of the pylon for a touchdown.

It was Hardman’s second score this season and first since Week 3.

More importantly, it was Mahomes’ 63rd career touchdown pass at Arrowhead Stadium — one more than any other player in NFL history.

Mahomes had tied former Chiefs quarterback Trent Green for the record late in the first quarter on a 5-yard touchdown to Byron Pringle.

It only took Mahomes 30 career home games to break Green’s record, which he set in 49 games — 48 as the Chiefs’ starter and one for the then-St. Louis Rams at Kansas City.

With a second touchdown pass to Pringle, Mahomes would finish 23 of 30 for 258 yards and three touchdowns in the 36-10 win.

He’s now 24-6 with 64 touchdowns and only 18 interceptions during the regular season in his career at Arrowhead.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local Weather Streaming 24/7