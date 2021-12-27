Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sets Arrowhead Stadium passing TD record

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It took a couple minutes for video-replay officials to review, but in the end, Mecole Hardman Jr.’s stop-and-start romp down the sideline gave Patrick Mahomes yet another record.

Late in the first half, Hardman caught a pass in the flats and turned the corner with help from a Tyreek Hill block.

Near the sideline, he hit the brakes and let safety Terrell Edmunds fly right by before powering through a Robert Spillane tackle to slip the ball over the top of the pylon for a touchdown.

It was Hardman’s second score this season and first since Week 3.

More importantly, it was Mahomes’ 63rd career touchdown pass at Arrowhead Stadium — one more than any other player in NFL history.

Mahomes had tied former Chiefs quarterback Trent Green for the record late in the first quarter on a 5-yard touchdown to Byron Pringle.

It only took Mahomes 30 career home games to break Green’s record, which he set in 49 games — 48 as the Chiefs’ starter and one for the then-St. Louis Rams at Kansas City.

With a second touchdown pass to Pringle, Mahomes would finish 23 of 30 for 258 yards and three touchdowns in the 36-10 win.

He’s now 24-6 with 64 touchdowns and only 18 interceptions during the regular season in his career at Arrowhead.