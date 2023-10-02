Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes soaks up Friday Night Lights in support of coach's son

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is a small, big city — big enough to be home to the reigning Super Bowl champions, and small enough to catch some of the stars out on the town.

But from the big stage to a smaller stage, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains center stage while soaking up Friday night football around KC.

"I always appreciate them coming, it's always a blast having them out here. They text me, and they'll give me a 'good luck' here and there," Tate Nagy, Blue Valley West High School quarterback, said of Mahomes watching him from the sidelines.

Tate is the son of Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy.

"I look up to my dad, he's the best," Tate said. "I try and learn as much as I can from him."

When playing in front of the reigning Super Bowl champ and NFL MVP, Tate doesn't feel any added pressure.

"I know them well enough to ... interact as just normal people," he said. "It's not so much trying to make the play just because they're here, it's just always great having them out here."

Tate's teammates and coaches said they keep their cool despite the added star power.

"I think it's really cool for the school and the fans and the kids, but our football team does a pretty good job of just honing in on what we have to do. We appreciate the support and it's awesome, but we're here to win football games," said Josh Koerkenmeier, Blue Valley West head football coach.

During the game, Tate said he and the team focus on the task at hand, winning. His dad, however, just tries to sit back and relax.

"I gotta just go up in a top corner, stay away and just drink some, have some sunflower seeds and coffee, and just shut up and let them go play and go win," Matt Nagy said. "That's it, but it's fun."

Over the years, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has also been known to make appearances at Tate's games.

"I've known Matt's kids since they were little shooters, and so to see them have a chance to get out there and play is kind of neat," Reid said. "I encourage that. I'm the one old enough to be the one with the grandkids, and when your kids get done playing, there's a lull in the Friday night action there ... the soggy hot dogs and everything."

As for Tate, having Big Red at his games means "the world."

"Coach Reid, he's the best. I mean, he's always been great to us, and ... him being at my games, I don't think anything can top that," Tate said. "It's really cool having him watch me — it means the world. There's nothing better than him being at my games."

—