Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will practice Wednesday, per coach Andy Reid

Ed Zurga/AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with fans after a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars during an NFL Divisional Playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Posted at 12:17 PM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 13:17:49-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes will practice Wednesday for the first time since suffering an ankle injury during last Saturday's AFC Divisional round win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that Mahomes participated in Wednesday morning's walkthrough and he expects the All-Pro quarterback to participate fully in the afternoon practice.

“Knowing him, I know he’s going to try and do everything," Reid said.

Mahomes said his ankle feels good so far and he's excited to hit the practice field to test it out. He said the injury felt better after the game than he expected and has continued to improve.

Treatment and rehab on his ankle is a "full-day thing," according to Mahomes. He is focused on testing the limits of his injury without reaggravating it.

Mahomes expects to have a better feel for what he can do after practice today and sleeping on his injured ankle to see how it responds overnight.

