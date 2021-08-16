Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes launches a signature shoe with Adidas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes announced via Twitter that he has a signature shoe - the Mahomes 1.0 Impact FLX.
Mahomes dropped his new lime green shoe by Adidas in a video on his Twitter. He wrote that the shoes were "years in the making."
"I've dreamed about this since I was a little kid," Mahomes said.
The quarterback said they will be available on Aug. 23.
