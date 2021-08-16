Watch
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes launches a signature shoe with Adidas

Patrick Mahomes announced he's releasing a shoe with Adidas.
Posted at 3:10 PM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 16:10:37-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes announced via Twitter that he has a signature shoe - the Mahomes 1.0 Impact FLX.

Mahomes dropped his new lime green shoe by Adidas in a video on his Twitter. He wrote that the shoes were "years in the making."

"I've dreamed about this since I was a little kid," Mahomes said.

The quarterback said they will be available on Aug. 23.

