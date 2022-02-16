Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to be honorary captain at HBCU Legacy Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl, put on by the Black College Football Hall of Fame, will celebrate Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as an honorary captain, the organization announced Wednesday via social media .

The bowl game, which will take place Feb. 19 in New Orleans, is intended to showcase the best NFL-eligible football players from historically black colleges and universities.

As part of being an honorary captain, Mahomes will attend the game and take part in the coin toss, alongside BCFHF co-founders Doug Williams and James "Shack" Harris.