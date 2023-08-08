Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes voted tops among NFL's Top 100 players for the second time

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Each season, current players vote to determine the top 100 players in the National Football League.

Counting down from 100, no Chiefs player was among the first 90 names released on Monday.

But three Chiefs were voted into the top 10.

For the second time in three years, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes topped the chart as the number one player in the NFL.

Mahomes also was picked by his peers as No.1 in 2021, but last season he dropped to number eight.

Tight end Travis Kelce played his way into the number five spot, with defensive tackle Chris Jones coming in at No. 10.

Kelce's been in the top 10 before, coming in at number five in 2021 and No. 10 in 2022.

Jones earned his highest ranking yet this year.

His previous best in 2021 at No. 34.

The NFL's top 100 list debuted in 2011.