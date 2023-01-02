Chiefs-Raiders Week 18 matchup set for Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will head to Las Vegas to face the Raiders next Saturday.

Kickoff for the Week 18 matchup is set for 3:30 p.m. Central.

NBC announced the schedule for the Chiefs as well as the Titans-Jaguars, set for 7:15 p.m. Saturday, following the conclusion of Sunday Night Football, in which the Steelers defeated the Ravens.

The Chiefs-Raiders game will be shown on ABC and ESPN.

All other games slated for the final week of the regular season will be announced “during or immediately after the Bills take on the Bengals in Monday Night Football,” per the NFL.

