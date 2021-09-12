Chiefs rally from halftime hole to stun Browns in opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cleveland Browns appeared destined to avenge an AFC Divisional playoffs loss Sunday on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Nick Chubb-powered offense dominated for most of three-plus quarters, but everything fell apart against the two-time reigning AFC champions in the final 10 minutes.

Then, Mahomes Magic happened and everything changed in a scintillating 33-29 victory for the Chiefs.

After Kareem Hunt powered in for a 2-yard touchdown with 10:28 remaining, Cleveland led by nine points and the deck seemed stacked against Kansas City.

It took 14 seconds for the mood in Arrowhead to change as Mahomes scrambled right toward the sideline and heaved a ball more than 45 yards downfield across his body to wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Working against safety John Johnson III, Hill adjusted to the underthrown pass, pivoted back toward the Chiefs’ sideline and jogged the final 30 yards to the end zone.

Hill torched the Browns for 197 yards on 11 receptions and a score.

On the heels of the 75-yard touchdown from Mahomes and with Arrowhead rocking again, defensive end Chris Jones’ second sack helped force a punt attempt.

Browns punter Jamie Gillan couldn’t handle the snap, panicked after picking up the ball and tried to run before he was swarmed by the Chiefs’ defense.

Three plays after taking over at the Cleveland 15-yard line, Mahomes darted his third touchdown — and second to tight end Travis Kelce — and Kansas City had its first lead of the game with 7:04 remaining.

Mahomes finished 27 of 36 for 337 yards with four touchdowns, including one on a 5-yard run in the second quarter, in improving to 11-0 in the month of September with 35 touchdowns and no interceptions in his NFL career.

But until the final 10 minutes, the Chiefs’ defense struggled.

The Browns methodically marched 75 yards on 13 plays, including a crucial fourth-down conversion on a slant to Austin Hooper, on the game’s opening drive.

Nick Chubb scored a touchdown from 4 yards out before a penalty prompted the Browns to go for two and convert on Kareem Hunt’s vault for an 8-0 lead.

Cleveland strung together two-more touchdowns drives of at least 70 yards on its next two drives and led 22-10 at halftime behind Chubb, who finished with 101 total yards and two touchdowns.

