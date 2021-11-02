Chiefs rally past Giants despite penalties, turnovers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Against a New York Giants squad that’s wandered the NFL woods for most of the last decade, the Kansas City Chiefs continued to look like a shell of the squad that has hosted three straight AFC Championship, played in the last two Super Bowls and snapped a 50-year championship drought.

Before a national TV audience on Día de los Muertos, the Chiefs’ playoff hopes were nearly buried on Monday Night Football at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium before rallying for a 20-17 win.

Seven seconds into the fourth quarter, Daniel Jones fired a pass to Evan Engram in the flats for a 5-yard touchdown — and a three-point lead.

Kansas City, which committed two more turnovers and a season-worst 12 penalties for 103 yards, against New York, which led 17-14 after the first play of the fourth quarter.

Two Harrison Butker field goals — from 36 and 34 yards out — rescued the Chiefs from the clutches of an unthinkable loss before the season.

Defensive ends Chris Jones and Frank Clark made sure Butker’s second field goal held up with back-to-back sacks on New York’s ensuing, desperation drive.

Kansas City (4-4) moved back to .500, but it may be short-lived with a gauntlet of division leaders — Green Bay, Las Vegas and Dallas — in the next three weeks.

The Giants won the pregame coin toss and deferred to the second half, giving the Chiefs’ offense a rare opportunity to take the field first.

Kansas City methodically marched 70 yards and the doorstep of the end zone before a Patrick Mahomes pass into traffic got deflected into the air.

Safety Julian Love made a diving interception in the end zone, Mahomes' NFL-worst 10th of the season.

It had a familiar feel to the team’s failings during a 3-4 start through the first two months of the season, but what happened next felt new.

Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. intercepted Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, getting the ball for the offense at the New York 13-yard line.

Four plays later, Mahomes darted a 6-yard touchdown to a diving Tyreek Hill in the back of the end zone for the game’s first score.

Hill finished with 12 catches for 94 yards, while Mahomes went 29 of 48 for 275 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce got bottled up, catching four passes for 27 yards with a fumble — ensuring Kansas City had multiple turnovers for the fourth straight game, a record for the Chiefs under Andy Reid.

With the Chiefs’ offense stalled, the Giants went the length of the field for the game-tying score.

Daniel Sorenson got beat for a 50-yard completion from Jones to John Ross on third-and-11 early in the drive, while linebacker Ben Niemann bit on play-action as tight end Kyle Rudolph slipped behind for a 1-yard touchdown on fourth down to cap the drive.

Derrick Gore’s first career touchdown — a 3-yard run in the second quarter — put Kansas City back in front, while Graham Gano cut into that lead with a field goal that made it 14-10 at halftime.

