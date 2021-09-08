Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire feels '100% healthy' for season opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time in his professional career, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire could play in front of a full-capacity crowd Sunday on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

"The only time I’ve been in the stadium when it was full was the Garth Brooks concerts, and it was pretty exciting and pretty live,” Edwards-Helaire said. “It’s one thing sitting in the stands, but when you can put on a helmet and be on the field and then the stadium is filled, you tend to have a different outlook on stadiums.”

Going into Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, the second-year starter said he’s ready, feeling “100 percent healthy” after a preseason sprained ankle and confident in the playbook.

“Every year at LSU was a different offense going into the next season, so this is the first time I’ve actually had the same offense going into the offseason, so I feel pretty prepared," Edwards-Helaire said.

He'll be running behind a completely revamped offensive line.

When it comes to developing a rapport with the new unit, Edwards-Helaire said it’s about developing personal relationships.

“I just learn individuals," he said. "That’s kind of the thing, you can’t learn people by groups. It’s really just getting to know people individually and just kind of understanding who they are as a person. Everybody kind of understands the things that we’re trying to get done and personally that they know. What’s his goal and the things that we want to get accomplished?"

As a rookie last season, Edwards-Helaire rushed for 803 yards and scored four touchdowns.