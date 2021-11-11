Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire 'looking pretty good' in practice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are nearing the return of Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

The second-year running back was designated to return from the injured reserve list on Wednesday, returning to practice after spraining his MCL in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills.

Thursday, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said, "I thought he looked pretty good. He's doing everything he has to do in order to get back and do what he can to help us."

With the official designation Thursday that Edwards-Helaire has returned to practice, the Chiefs have a 21-day window to decide whether or not to activate him to their 53-player roster.

In the four games that Edwards-Helaire has missed, Darrel Williams, Jerick McKinnon and Derrick Gore have carried the load.

“One thing with Clyde, I mean, you’re missing a dynamic football player who’s a jack of all trades,” Bieniemy said. “He does a great job when running the ball, does a great job out of the backfield, does a great job in pass protection."