Watch
Sports

Actions

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire 'looking pretty good' in practice

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Ashley Landis/AP
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. Edwards-Helaire ran for a career-best 161 yards last week and is the reason Broncos coach Vic Fangio says this Kansas City roster is better than the one that won Super Bowl 54. The Chiefs play at the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Oct. 25. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Posted at 3:42 PM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 16:42:45-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are nearing the return of Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

The second-year running back was designated to return from the injured reserve list on Wednesday, returning to practice after spraining his MCL in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills.

Thursday, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said, "I thought he looked pretty good. He's doing everything he has to do in order to get back and do what he can to help us."

With the official designation Thursday that Edwards-Helaire has returned to practice, the Chiefs have a 21-day window to decide whether or not to activate him to their 53-player roster.

In the four games that Edwards-Helaire has missed, Darrel Williams, Jerick McKinnon and Derrick Gore have carried the load.

“One thing with Clyde, I mean, you’re missing a dynamic football player who’s a jack of all trades,” Bieniemy said. “He does a great job when running the ball, does a great job out of the backfield, does a great job in pass protection."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage