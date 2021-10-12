Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire placed on injured reserve

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have placed running back ﻿Clyde Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve, which will have him out for at least the next three weeks.

Edwards-Helaire suffered a knee injury in Sunday night's loss to the Buffalo Bills. The injury was later reported as an MCL sprain.

The team activated running back ﻿Derrick Gore﻿ and tackle ﻿Prince Tega Wanogho﻿ from the practice squad and waived receiver ﻿Daurice Fountain﻿.

The Chiefs next three games are against Washington, Tennessee, and the New York Giants.

