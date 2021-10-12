Watch
Sports

Actions

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire placed on injured reserve

items.[0].image.alt
Reed Hoffmann/AP
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire lies on the ground after being injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Bills Chiefs Football
Posted at 5:32 PM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 18:32:08-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have placed running back ﻿Clyde Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve, which will have him out for at least the next three weeks.

Edwards-Helaire suffered a knee injury in Sunday night's loss to the Buffalo Bills. The injury was later reported as an MCL sprain.

The team activated running back ﻿Derrick Gore﻿ and tackle ﻿Prince Tega Wanogho﻿ from the practice squad and waived receiver ﻿Daurice Fountain﻿.

The Chiefs next three games are against Washington, Tennessee, and the New York Giants.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage