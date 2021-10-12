Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire placed on injured reserve

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have placed running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve, which will have him out for at least the next three weeks.
Edwards-Helaire suffered a knee injury in Sunday night's loss to the Buffalo Bills. The injury was later reported as an MCL sprain.
The team activated running back Derrick Gore and tackle Prince Tega Wanogho from the practice squad and waived receiver Daurice Fountain.
The Chiefs next three games are against Washington, Tennessee, and the New York Giants.