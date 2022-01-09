Chiefs RB Darrel Williams reaches 1,000-yard milestone, exits with toe injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was a fairly meaningless play in the game, but Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams’ 17-yard reception on the final play of the first half Saturday at Denver had significance for him.

The catch and run allowed Williams, an undrafted free agent who signed with Kansas City after playing at LSU, to top 1,000 yards from scrimmage on the season.

He also may have injured himself on the play, which put him at 1,010 yards from scrimmage for the season.

Williams did not see the field in the second half and was declared questionable to return with a toe injury early in the fourth quarter.

Williams totaled 664 yards from scrimmage — 354 yards rushing and 310 yards receiving — in his first three NFL seasons, but injuries to Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon pressed him into duty as the Chiefs’ feature back for most of the 2021 season.

He responded with a career year.

Williams will finish the regular season with 144 carries for 558 yards and added 47 catches for 452 yards if he does not return. He also has scored eight touchdowns, six rushing and two receiving.