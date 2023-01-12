Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon named AFC Offensive Player of Month for December, January

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon was announced Thursday as the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for December and January after a record-breaking season .

In Kansas City’s regular-season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders , McKinnon extended his own NFL record with a receiving touchdown in a sixth straight game, something no other running back in the Super Bowl era has ever accomplished.

McKinnon’s nine total touchdown receptions this season are tied for the most by a running back in a single season, per the NFL.

This AFC Offensive Player of the Month honor is the first for McKinnon.

Kansas City earned the bye and will open postseason play in the Divisional round on Jan. 21-22.

