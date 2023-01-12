Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon named AFC Offensive Player of Month for December, January

Chiefs 49ers Football
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Jed Jacobsohn/AP
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.
Chiefs 49ers Football
Posted at 8:35 AM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 09:35:07-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon was announced Thursday as the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for December and January after a record-breaking season.

In Kansas City’s regular-season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders, McKinnon extended his own NFL record with a receiving touchdown in a sixth straight game, something no other running back in the Super Bowl era has ever accomplished.

McKinnon’s nine total touchdown receptions this season are tied for the most by a running back in a single season, per the NFL.

This AFC Offensive Player of the Month honor is the first for McKinnon.

Kansas City earned the bye and will open postseason play in the Divisional round on Jan. 21-22.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.